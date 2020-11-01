Fire Marshall says daylight savings is the perfect reminder to replace smoke alarm batteries

(KOLR) — Don’t forget to set those clocks back tonight and enjoy an extra hour of sleep!

That’s right, daylight savings time begins tomorrow.

The clock officially rolls back at 2 a.m., but most people usually set their clocks back before hitting the hay.

Missouri State Fire Marshall Tim Bean says daylight savings time is the perfect reminder to test the smoke alarms in your home and replace their batteries.

Bean says about 60% of fire deaths occur in homes without smoke alarms.

And if you don’t have one, many local fire departments and the American Red Cross will give you one for free.

Fire Marshall Bean says you should have an alarm on every level of your home, inside and outside of all bedrooms.

And he recommends establishing escape routes for everyone in your home.

