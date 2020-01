CLINTON, Mo. — First responders are currently on scene of a commercial structure fire at Golden Valley Tractor on North Second Street since 7 a.m.

Residents avoid Second Street as it is closed from Rives Road to Hillcrest Drive.

Clinton, Missouri Fire Department Facebook

According to Clinton, Missouri Fire Department Facebook page, The fire is under control at this time, but the building is completely destroyed.

Further details will be released later this afternoon