Fire Department releases 2019 annual report, EMS calls increase

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Fire Department released its 2019 annual report Wednesday.

The report shows the department took more than 18,000 calls for service in 2019, which is higher than in previous years. EMS calls were also up by nearly 2,000 calls compared to 2019.

According to the report, some calls from 2019 were due to a recategorization of public service incident calls that now fall under EMS calls.

“The result is a significant increase in overall EMS calls in 2019, though it did not impact the total number of emergency calls,” the report states.

Springfield Fire Chief David Pennington says a majority of all calls are EMS; he also says the number of overdoses could be a contributing factor in the increase.

“We map those you know what areas in the city are seeing those the most. Just to be completely transparent with the community, these are the risks and the threats that we are addressing and responding to. So these are the things we are paying attention to try and get our hands around it with our partners in law enforcement to slow that down,” says Chief Pennington.

