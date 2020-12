SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a house fire earlier this morning at 3225 W Crestview St.

According to the Fire Department when crews arrived on the scene they saw flames shooting through the roof. The house saw structural damage on the backside of the home and with a hole on the roof.

Four people and a few pets occupied the house and were able to escape from the fire.

The Springfield Fire Department is unsure what caused the fire and are currently investigating.