SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A fire took place on W. Elm which was reported by neighbors around 9:11 p.m., according to Battalion Chief Brian Athen.

The building took heavy fire damage to the back of the house and roof.

The house was vacant during the time of the fire.

It took around 15 to 20 minutes to contain the fire, according to Athen.

There are no reports of injuries.

Still unsure as to what caused the fire.

Fire Marshall is investigating.