ST. ROBERT, Mo. — A fire has destroyed a house on Hallmark Lane in St. Robert, Missouri, according to the Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District Facebook page.

Waynesville Rural Fire Protection District, St. Robert Fire and Rescue and Fort Leonard Wood Fire Department are currently at the scene.

Crocker Fire Protection District and Dixon Rural Fire Protection District were also en-route to the scene but were canceled.

This is a developing story.