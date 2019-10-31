Fire breaks out at Branson restaurant

BRANSON, Mo. – Firefighters in Branson were kept busy this afternoon when a fire broke out at the Fall Creek Steak and Catfish House on State Highway 165.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found a working fire in an HVAC unit with smoke throughout the entire building.

They were able to keep the fire contained to one room.

The restaurant was open for business at the time.

Fortunately, guests and employees were able to get out of the building safely.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

Fire officials are working with the Taney County Health Department and the restaurant owner, to help get the restaurant back open as soon as possible.