Fire at Boliver boot-repair shop

BOLIVAR, Mo. – – Around 9 a.m. Friday morning (12/20/19), Bolivar Fire Department responded to a call in downtown Bolivar at Elliott’s Boot and Shoe on Broadway.

The owner said he was repairing boots in his shop and heard a loud cracking, a boom, but didn’t think much of it. Soon he realized a fire had begun inside of his shop and called the fire department.

Firefighters were still on the scene 2 hours later trying to put the fire out and keep it from spreading further. It proved to be a challenge for firefighters and several were treated for what looked like minor injuries.

Elliott shared that he recently dropped his insurance policy while looking for a new one.