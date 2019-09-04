Fire and rescue teams train citizens to be prepared in emergency situations

BRANSON, Mo. — Severe weather has been prevalent not just on the east coast but in the Ozarks this year as well.

The fire and rescue teams in Branson started another round of training programs to help citizens be prepared when these kinds of disasters occur.

Completing the training makes you part of a “community emergency response team” shortened to CERT.

Fire Chief Ted Martin explains some of the topics covered in the training.

“The CERT program really helps local citizens become prepared to be self-sufficient for that 72 hours, even as emergency responders are stretched thin on disaster scenes.” Said Martin, “This gives the opportunity for local citizens to help their neighbors by learning how to turn off gas supplies, how to do basic first aid, how to prepare an emergency kit, how to do some light search and rescue and use a fire extinguisher”

After you complete the training you have two options if you’re interested in helping your community. You can help those in your neighborhood or join the CERT team that helps people across the community.