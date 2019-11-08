Finley Farms puts on show for grand opening

OZARK, Mo. – We’ve been sharing information on many of the updates happening over at Finley Farms in Ozark and tonight we have another.

The grand opening of the workshop at Finley Farms was in full swing today with live music, demonstrations and kids activities.

We spoke with a manager about all the things the workshop plans to offer.

“The workshop is primarily a place for people to connect,” Manager Sarah Stracke said. “Our coffee shop, of course, is that but then our workshops in the evening really are inviting people in to engage with one another in an intimate way and in a vulnerable way through learning something new. And so we hope that can inspire connectivity.”

Now the workshop will be open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.

They will also open Thursday evenings for open craft nights going until 9 p.m.

You can also sign up online for various classes throughout the year.