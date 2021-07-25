Finley Farms hosts job fair over the weekend

OZARK, Mo. — Finley Farms is one of the latest local businesses hoping to hire new workers.

Finley Farms is looking to hire roughly 80 full-time and part-time staff.

“I started looking like a week or so ago. So not too long really,” said Brennan Hart.

Hart says he is not sure what he wants to do yet but he’s ready for the challenge.

“There’s plenty of job opportunities,” said Hart.

Hart looked at Price Cutter for job opportunities too but says he thinks Finley Farms would be a good start.

“A good starter job,” said Hart. “You know, hopefully, enough money to save up and you know, a good just like starting position. Hopefully, I can stay here for a while and see how it goes.”

“I’ve hired a total of about 20,” said Adam Housman, property manager for Finley Farms. “Yeah, we’re looking to hire many more.”

Finley Farms is looking to hire primarily for its Ozark Mill Restaurant.

“We’re excited to get the mill restaurant up and going,” said Houseman. “We got a lot of front of the house, back of the house, and then people working the property. And the general store itself that’s going to be in the mill. Have some general store attendants for that.”

It wasn’t just those starting out in the work world looking for a job.

“From 16 years old up to 60 plus, so it’s been great. A good mix” said Houseman.

Hart is happy to be able to get his foot in the door.

“Anything they’ll give me really,” said Hart. “I’ll just do it all if they’ll have me. Wherever they want me, I’ll be there.”

“This morning was great,” said Houseman. “We had people showing up early to apply here so it’s been a good day.”