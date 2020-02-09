‘Find Your Soul Mutt’ adoption event held in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue held a special event at 4 by 4 Brewing Company in Springfield today — speed dating, with dogs.

That’s right! “Find Your Soul Mutt,” a fundraiser and adoption event for C.A.R.E., the largest no-kill animal rescue in southwest Missouri.

Here’s how it worked; each attendee got one-on-one time with the adoptable dogs. If there were sparks, adoption counselors were there to help start the process of taking your soul mutt home.

“We do have quite a few puppies, we have 12 puppies and a couple of adult dogs,” said Communication Manager of C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue Rob Hardy. “All of them were rescued from animal control and they’re just looking to find their family. It’s a hands-on experience, you get to play with the dogs, you get to meet them. Its basically doggy speed dating, so its a really good time for the dogs and for the people.”

If you couldn’t make it tonight, you can always stop by C.A.R.E. Animal Rescue to make a donation or meet your soul mutt.