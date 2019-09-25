Find out what new lab at Missouri State University offers

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University now has a new lab to help students prepare for future jobs.

It is their innovation lab located on the bottom floor of the library.

With this new lab, there are now new research opportunities available to students along with new equipment.

Some equipment includes 3-D printing, virtual reality, assistant reality, robotic tools including robotics simulations, computers, tablets, and even a topography map.

These tools are all computer-driven that anyone can access.

The funding for this lab came from various places including within the University, the library, and the Provost’s Office.

MSU Provost, Dr. Frank Einhellig, said this lab is important because it will help prep students for their future careers and all students are welcome to use it.

Dr. Einhellig also feels that it is a new dimension of what libraries need to have.

This lab is not just for students. Faculty and staff can use it as well which Dr. Einhellig said, “It will be a great asset to include in the teaching process.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

SECSL

Related Stories

More Walmart Gunman

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Calfano podcast

Calfano podcast

Saturday, September 28th

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now