Find out what new lab at Missouri State University offers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Missouri State University now has a new lab to help students prepare for future jobs.

It is their innovation lab located on the bottom floor of the library.

With this new lab, there are now new research opportunities available to students along with new equipment.

Some equipment includes 3-D printing, virtual reality, assistant reality, robotic tools including robotics simulations, computers, tablets, and even a topography map.

These tools are all computer-driven that anyone can access.

The funding for this lab came from various places including within the University, the library, and the Provost’s Office.

MSU Provost, Dr. Frank Einhellig, said this lab is important because it will help prep students for their future careers and all students are welcome to use it.

Dr. Einhellig also feels that it is a new dimension of what libraries need to have.

This lab is not just for students. Faculty and staff can use it as well which Dr. Einhellig said, “It will be a great asset to include in the teaching process.