Financial adviser admits stealing from elderly clients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A financial adviser from Independence has admitted stealing more than $1 million from two elderly clients.

Fifty-nine-year-old Kraig Gier, of Independence, pleaded guilty Friday to two counts of wire fraud. Gier operated Security Planning Corporation.

Prosecutors say he stole a total of over $1 million from a 96-year-old and an 84-year-old client.

Gier made fraudulent withdrawals from the clients’ investment accounts from February 2015 to July 2018 and deposited the money into either his personal or business accounts.

He also admitted that he prepared false documents to cover up that he had depleted the clients’ accounts.