SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Financial independence can seem like an impossible dream especially for those struggling with student loans, credit card debt or overspending habits.

Financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services gives us his top 5 must-reads for financial freedom:

Dr. Wade Pfau – Safety First Retirement Planning

Pfau describes this book as something that explains a different approach to retirement financial goals that first builds safety through a floor of reliable lifetime income.

Tom Hegna – Don’t Worry, Retire Happy: Seven Steps to Retirement Security

Don’t Worry Retire Happy provides a straightforward guide to retirement planning.

Ed Slott – The New Retirement Savings Time Bomb: How to take financial control, avoid unnecessary taxes, and combat the latest threats to your retirement savings. David McKnight – The Power of Zero: How to get to the 0% tax bracket and transform your retirement. George S. Clason – The Richest Man in Babylon

“(These) are for all ages. They focus on starting young and making sure you are funding the right kind of accounts for your future. They will stress the importance of Tax-Free investments vs tax-deferred —which will mean taxable distributions later in life,” said Pistole.

“(Slott’s book) goes into all of the various types of account options like 401ks, IRAs, ROTH IRAs, 403bs, etc. They will guide someone into the kind of decisions that will help determine whether they should choose a tax-deduction now—by using tax-deferred accounts— or by paying taxes now and funding future tax-free accounts,” said Pistole. “Tax-Free = Financial Freedom.”

Bonus

Patrick Kelly – Stress-Free Retirement

Ed Slott – Fund Your Future: A Tax-Smart Savings Plan in your 20’s and 30’s

Merle Gilley – My Family Financial Miracle: A New Way of Thinking to Protect and Control Your Money

David McKnight – Tax-Free Income for Life