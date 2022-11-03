SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – It’s difficult to talk about life insurance, but it needs to be done. Financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services explains why it might be time to explore your life insurance options.

“While it can be an uneasy topic to talk about, many people were reminded by the pandemic that it’s important to talk about,” said Pistole.

There are two different types of life insurance to consider:

Term Life Insurance

Permanent Life Insurance

Both types of insurance offer plenty of benefits, such as: