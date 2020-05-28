Pending home sales plunged 21.8% in April on a monthly basis

FILE – In this April 27, 2020 file photo shows a sale pending sign on a home in Mount Lebanon, Pa The National Association of Realtors releases its April report on pending home sales, which are seen as a barometer of future purchases on Thursday, May 28.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

BALTIMORE (AP) — April had a record collapse in Americans signing contracts to buy homes, a reflection of the broader shutdown of economic activity in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The National Association of Realtors said Thursday that its pending home sales index plunged 21.8% from the prior month to a level of 69, the largest decline registered in data going back to 2001. Pending home sales have fallen 33.8% from a year ago. The index is a barometer of sales over the next two months when the transactions are completed.

There are signs that home sales have reached a trough and could rebound. Low mortgage rates have supported buyer demand, such that the government’s report of new-home sales showed a slight increase in purchases last month.