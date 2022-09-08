SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 401(k) are one the most popular ways to save for retirement, but other investments options could be a better fit for you.

Local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services has four reasons why you might want to skip the 401(k) contribution.

HOW DO YOU DECIDE IF A 401(K) PLAN IS THE RIGHT INVESTMENT OPTION FOR YOUR MONEY?

Consider the Long-Term Tax Implications

The money you take out of a 401(k) counts as taxable income in retirement, and the amount of taxes you pay is based on your income.

For example, if you receive Social Security benefits and take other distributions from an IRA and 401(k), you may end up in a higher tax bracket. This can result in much higher tax liability than you were expecting.

You may also end up paying more taxes on capital gains, dividends and interest from your investments as well.

Review Withdrawal Rules

If you withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59 and a half, that money will be taxed as regular income, and you will pay a 10% penalty. If you cash out all or part of your investments, it will be a 20% penalty.

There are a few exceptions to early withdrawal penalties. Pistole recommends consulting your financial professional if you are considering taking money from your 401(k).

On the flip side, you will also get hit with a penalty if you don’t withdraw money from your 401(k) after age 72. If you do not take your required minimum distributions after that age, you could face a 50% tax penalty.

Examine Your Investment Options

Investment options offered in 401(k) plans can be limited, and investing in individual stocks is not an option.

Instead, investments include a mix of bonds, equity and target-date funds.

The choices offered may be confusing as well. Do your homework to determine all of your investment options, especially before using the employer’s default choices.

A financial professional will be able to walk you through the specifics of the investments in your 401(k) plan.

Research Fees

Almost everyone who has a 401(k) plan pays a fee, but nearly 40% of Americans don’t understand the fees associated with their accounts.

The fees you’re paying on your 401(k) may seem small, but they add up quickly.

Take a look at your next statement to see how much you’re paying in fees.

Q: WHAT ARE SOME ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT OPTIONS?

Traditional IRA & Roth IRA

There are many types of IRAs. The two most common are the Traditional IRA and the Roth IRA.

There is no minimum for most IRAs, either Traditional or Roth.

Even if you only contribute a little bit from each paycheck, it can make a big difference in your savings – especially if you start early and give your money time to grow.

The money you put into a Traditional IRA is not taxed, but the money you withdraw is taxed as regular income. A Roth IRA contribution is made after taxes; you can then withdraw that money tax-free.

Save in an HSA