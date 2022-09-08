SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – 401(k) are one the most popular ways to save for retirement, but other investments options could be a better fit for you.
Local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services has four reasons why you might want to skip the 401(k) contribution.
HOW DO YOU DECIDE IF A 401(K) PLAN IS THE RIGHT INVESTMENT OPTION FOR YOUR MONEY?
Consider the Long-Term Tax Implications
- The money you take out of a 401(k) counts as taxable income in retirement, and the amount of taxes you pay is based on your income.
- For example, if you receive Social Security benefits and take other distributions from an IRA and 401(k), you may end up in a higher tax bracket. This can result in much higher tax liability than you were expecting.
- You may also end up paying more taxes on capital gains, dividends and interest from your investments as well.
Review Withdrawal Rules
- If you withdraw from your 401(k) before age 59 and a half, that money will be taxed as regular income, and you will pay a 10% penalty. If you cash out all or part of your investments, it will be a 20% penalty.
- There are a few exceptions to early withdrawal penalties. Pistole recommends consulting your financial professional if you are considering taking money from your 401(k).
- On the flip side, you will also get hit with a penalty if you don’t withdraw money from your 401(k) after age 72. If you do not take your required minimum distributions after that age, you could face a 50% tax penalty.
Examine Your Investment Options
- Investment options offered in 401(k) plans can be limited, and investing in individual stocks is not an option.
- Instead, investments include a mix of bonds, equity and target-date funds.
- The choices offered may be confusing as well. Do your homework to determine all of your investment options, especially before using the employer’s default choices.
- A financial professional will be able to walk you through the specifics of the investments in your 401(k) plan.
Research Fees
- Almost everyone who has a 401(k) plan pays a fee, but nearly 40% of Americans don’t understand the fees associated with their accounts.
- The fees you’re paying on your 401(k) may seem small, but they add up quickly.
- Take a look at your next statement to see how much you’re paying in fees.
Q: WHAT ARE SOME ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT OPTIONS?
Traditional IRA & Roth IRA
- There are many types of IRAs. The two most common are the Traditional IRA and the Roth IRA.
- There is no minimum for most IRAs, either Traditional or Roth.
- Even if you only contribute a little bit from each paycheck, it can make a big difference in your savings – especially if you start early and give your money time to grow.
- The money you put into a Traditional IRA is not taxed, but the money you withdraw is taxed as regular income. A Roth IRA contribution is made after taxes; you can then withdraw that money tax-free.
Save in an HSA
- A health savings account is a tax-advantaged savings vehicle you can use at any age to pay for qualifying healthcare expenses.
- People contribute to an HSA to fund current healthcare costs, but the balance carries over each year, and that money will continue to grow.
- A health savings account is only available if your employer offers a high-deductible health plan.