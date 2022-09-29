SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Summer is full of parties, vacations and barbecues, but all of those activities quickly add up. Luckily, local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services is here to share how you can recover from overspending.

“Kids are home for the summer, needing to be entertained, and a lot of gatherings with family and friends happen during the warm summer months. With lots of additional activities, you can easily overspend,” said Pistole.

He said there are plenty of ways to get back on track:

Revisit Your Budget

Now that summer is over, take the time to adjust your budget to make sure it still works for you. Putting pen to paper helps make sure you’re not spending more than you’re taking in.

Pay Down Your Debt

If you fell behind on credit card payments this summer, take care of your debt by creating a list of everything you owe. Pay off as much as you can afford each month using either the snowball method or the avalanche method.

Find Your Pitfalls

Look back on the summer and find out where you went wrong. Whether your weakness was dining out or shopping for new clothes, it’s important to understand what you need to focus on to do better down the road.

Use Wise Shopping Habits

It’s easy to overspend if you don’t have a plan when you’re shopping. Stick to your budget and give yourself a spending limit.

Keep Your Goals in Focus

Set a goal to keep you motivated as you try to save money and avoid blowing your budget. Be it saving for retirement or putting money aside for buying a house, an exciting long-term goal can provide great motivation.