Hertz names ex-Ford Motor chief Mark Fields as interim CEO

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - A federal report shows that more than 975 kids in Missouri's foster care system have vanished at some point.

Just days after the report was released, lawmakers stressed their frustration with the state's agency for the lack of protection and policies during a House Families and Children Committee.

The acting director for the Department of Social Services (DSS) said as of Tuesday morning, there are 95 kids in the state's case management system that were on the run. The United States Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) released a report Thursday that showed Missouri has previously failed to comply with federal requirements that could have found missing children.

There are more than 13,000 kids in Missouri's foster care system, better known as the Children's Division under DSS. After hundreds went missing in August 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (IOG) joined other law enforcement agencies to find them, which led to an audit of the state's agency.

"I'm not going to say well there's nothing to do because this is related to something that happened three years ago, but I am going to say that it absolutely is important, an important factor in how we are trying to lead and manage the children's division right now," acting DSS director Jennifer Tidball said.

Top DSS officials, including Tidball, responded to frustrated lawmakers Tuesday placing blame on the previous administration. Tidball pointed to a 2016 "stop doing" memo from the previous administration, telling employees to assess families but there is no need to complete assessment reports.

"I don't want to leave it with the committee that we aren't doing anything, because we are," Tidball said.

Tidball told committee members that sometimes caseworkers run into problems of local law enforcement not looking for missing teenagers if the child is older.

In the 59 cases reviewed by OIG, the report said Missouri "rarely demonstrated attempts to reduce children's risk of going missing."

The audit showed that in nearly half of those cases, there was no evidence that the child's case manager reported them missing as required by federal law and state policy.