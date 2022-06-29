SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With increased inflation and high gas prices, saving money can be tricky. Luckily, Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance and Financial Services has some tips to help you save some cash this summer.

He said a bad habit that people get into is putting everything on their credit cards, but the problem is the bill is going to come due.

Pistole recommends: Don’t take your credit card with you

According to Pistole, a written budget should let you know how much cash will be required for the event. Bringing a credit card invites you to go overboard.

“Credit card spending can get you into real trouble. You’re talking 15% to 20% credit card interest and it gives you the incentive to just make the interest payment on it instead of really getting into the core of the payments,” said Pistole.

If you would like to learn more about budgeting and other financial advice from Pistole’s business, Trinity Insurance and Financial Services, click here.