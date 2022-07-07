SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – With raised prices in just about everything, saving money can be tricky. Luckily, Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance and Financial Services has some tips to help you save some cash this summer.

Pistole says when you get out of your routine because of vacations or camp when you come back you tend to forget about those bills that came through. One thing he recommends is:

Put everything on Auto Pay.

“Another thing is, because you’re traveling so much, make sure you’re paying attention to your statements, your credit card statements, your debit card statements. There’s a lot of fraud right now,” said Pistole. He explained when you get out of a routine, you might miss when someone has got a hold of a credit or debit card number.

