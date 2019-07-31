US stocks edge higher ahead of Fed announcement

FILE – In this July 22, 2019, file photo specialist Mark Fitzgerald works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. The U.S. stock market opens at 9:30 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 31. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

Stocks edged higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday ahead of a highly anticipated announcement from the Federal Reserve on interest rates.

Wall Street’s main focus is the central bank’s decision on interest rates this afternoon. Investors have been betting that it will cut rates for the first time in a decade to help shore up the U.S. economy as it faces threats to growth from the prolonged trade war with China.

Gains in technology, energy and real estate companies helped nudge the market higher, offsetting losses in a broad swath of consumer-focused stocks.

Apple accounted for most of the technology sector’s gains a day after the iPhone seller reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ forecasts.

Amgen rose 4.5% and helped lead health care stocks higher after reporting solid profit results and a good forecast.

Investors have been absorbing a heavy flow of corporate earnings amid concerns about trade and economic growth. Companies are about midway through the earnings reporting season, and results have generally been better than the dismal expectations that analysts had coming into it.

KEEPING SCORE: The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 1:26 p.m. Eastern time. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 13 points, or 0.1%, to 27,211. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.1% and the Russell 2000 index of smaller companies added 0.6%.

Major stock indexes in Europe were mixed.

Stocks have been mostly pulling back after setting records last week. Even so, indexes are still poised to close July with solid gains. The S&P 500 is up 2.5% for the month and the Nasdaq is up 3.5%. The Dow is up 2.3%.

INTEREST RATES: Most analysts expect the Fed to announce a quarter-point cut to its benchmark short-term interest rate. That could help give the economy, and stock prices, a boost. It would help lower rates on consumer and business loans, which would encourage borrowing and possibly energize the economy.

That rate, which affects many consumer and business loans, is now in a range of 2.25% to 2.5% after nine quarter-point rates increases from December 2015 to December 2018.

The central bank has been considering the move to help counter a number of growing economic threats, including the trade war with China, subpar inflation and a weak global economic outlook. Analysts have been dubbing the move as an “insurance” cut because it would be made despite seemingly solid economic growth in order to inoculate the economy against a potential downturn.

The 10-year Treasury yield fell to 2.02% from 2.06% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which is more influenced by the Fed’s movements, fell to 1.81% from 1.83%.

CRISP RESULTS: Apple rose 4.1% after beating Wall Street’s profit and revenue forecasts for the quarter while slamming the brakes on the decline of iPhone sales in China.

Sales of the company’s best-known product are still sputtering, but the company has seen increasing revenue contributions from digital services, such as music. The decline of iPhone sales in China slowed drastically during Apple’s third quarter to a 4% drop. Sales of the iPhone plunged 25% during the first half of the company’s fiscal year.

NOT PLAYING AROUND: Electronic Arts climbed 4.9% after the video game maker’s fiscal first quarter revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

PANCAKED: IHOP and Applebee’s owner Dine Brands Global fell 2.6% after slashing its financial forecast for the year. The company cut forecasts for sales at existing Applebee’s and IHOP locations, along with overall profit, following a disappointing second quarter earnings report.

CLOGGED TAP: Molson Coors Brewing slid 7.3% after the company reported a global decline in volume and sales during the second quarter that weighed down profit. The maker of Molson and Coors fell short of analysts’ profit and revenue forecasts. It faced weaker demand in May and June.

___

AP Business Writer Damian J. Troise contributed to this report.