SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Happily ever after is everybody’s goal when getting married. But when it comes to money, that fairy-tale ending may be out of reach.

Local financial professional Brad Pistole from Trinity Insurance & Financial Services has four financial vows to make with your significant other before walking down the aisle.

Vow to be Financially Honest

Being financially honest may seem like a no-brainer, but 44% of Americans in relationships are hiding money from their spouses.

Keeping secrets is committing financial infidelity, which can put a big strain on your relationship.

Be honest with your partner about your financial situation, including your bank accounts and your debt.

“I’m not saying you can’t have a separate account for your own purchases or for buying gifts,” said Pistole. “The key is making sure your partner is aware of it.”

Vow to Plan Together

Dream about what your retirement looks like. Do you want to travel? Do you want to donate to charity?

Figure out how much you need to save for retirement.

“By having a shared goal, both spouses should be eager to save as much as they can,” said Pistole.

Vow to Always Communicate

Communication is key in any relationship. It’s better to address tough topics like finances before things go too far.

When it comes to our finances, you can keep communication open by setting a spending limit. For example, if one spouse wants to make a purchase over $100, you both need to talk about it and agree on it.

You could also try putting a “money date” on the calendar to check in and see where you are financially or even just pay the bills.

Vow to Protect Your Family