Firefighters go to 43 schools in 19 days for fire prevention week

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — 43 schools in 19 days is the plan for the Springfield Fire Department’s educational program during fire prevention month starting this week.

All this is done in an effort to give kids the best possible chance should they find themselves in a dangerous situation with fire.

Now children across these schools from preschool to fifth grade will be getting fire safety lessons.

While these lessons are important, one firefighter says it’s all about getting the kids excited.

“We see most change for parents at home starts with the kids,” Alex Alderton said, a firefighter from the Ebenezer Fire Protection District “You know they’re kind of excited about it, it gets the parents looking more into how to have a safer home and how to have those exit plans.”

This year’s new topic is how to avoid getting hurt in your kitchen’s home that includes stovetops and microwave safety.