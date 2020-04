In this aerial photo, Oriole Park at Camden Yards is closed on what would’ve been Opening Day, Thursday March 26, 2020, in Baltimore, Md. The Orioles were slated to host the New York Yankees at the park, but the season has been delayed due to the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

(AP) — The grass could be greener at Major League Baseball stadiums this season.

A grounds crew worker cuts the infield in front of empty seats at T-Mobile Park in Seattle, March 26, 2020, around the time when the first pitch would have been thrown in the Mariners’ Opening Day baseball game against the visiting Texas Rangers. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore was among many fields that benefited from a mild winter.

And with the start of the season indefinitely on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is more time for the grass to keep growing and strengthen for the season.

That could be beneficial if the season stretches deeper into the fall once games are being played.