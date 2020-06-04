Ferguson residents react to first Black, woman mayor elect

FERGUSON, Mo. (KTVI) – The spotlight is still on Ferguson after history was made. The city elected its first not only African American but also the first woman to serve as mayor.

People in the community talked about what they are hoping her election brings for the city of Ferguson.

Ella Jones, a former city councilwoman, won with 54% of the vote.

People of the city of Ferguson have gone through a lot within the past decade.

They are hoping that Jones’s leadership will bring about stability, rebuilding, and inclusion.

The small city of 20,000, with a 70% black population took to the polls making a moment in history.

“It was a vote of hope,” said Jones.

The second time around, Jones won the election garnering attention from across the nation.

“It shows that we’re making progress,” said Calvin Payne, a Ferguson resident and business owner.

Ferguson first became known nationally as the birthplace for the Black Lives Matter movement. Protests, riots, and racial tension arose after the 2014 shooting death of Michael Brown at the hands of a police officer.

“It’s unreal with Ferguson has been through,” said Kim Moses, a Ferguson resident. She was there through the 2014 riots.

“This city is still in turmoil,” said Briant K. Mitchell, owner of BKM Fitness Bootcamp in Ferguson.

Protests continue in the city to this very day after the death of an unarmed black man George Floyd.

Ferguson residents are aware that she’s taking on a tremendous task.

“To whom much is given, much is required,” said Payne. “I know she’s qualified”

They want stability.

“I don’t expect her to come out and doing this out the gate, but I know she will,” said Mitchell. He added people should be fair and give her time.

Jones says she expects to bring change with inclusion and transparency.

“If you continue to do the same thing in the same way and expect change, you’re not going to get it,” said Jones.

“I believe that she’ll make some really good changes for not only the African-American community but for the people in general,” said Payne.

Jones takes a positive position says she has faith In Ferguson.

“Ferguson has an acre of diamonds in its backyard,” said Jones.

Jones says she just wants the people to give her a chance to make a change.