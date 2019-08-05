Breaking News
FEMA sets up to provide help to residents suffering from storms earlier this year

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — Relief is on the way for Greene County residents and business owners suffering from storms that hit earlier this year.

A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center will be set up later this week at the Rogersville Church of Christ to help inform people about assistance programs.

It will open on Friday, August 9, 10, and 11 as well.

The center will stay open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Monday but only from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

A new hotline is also available now for survivors of the severe storms and flooding that came across the state between April and July.

If you would like to speak to crisis counselors you can call the show me hope hotline on your screen now or text “talk with us” to 6 6 7 4 6.

