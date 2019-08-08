FEMA recovery center opens this week

ROGERSVILLE, Mo. — A FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is set to open this week in Greene County.

The center opens tomorrow and will provide one-on-one assistance to Missourians affected by the recent flooding, severe storms, and tornadoes.

The FEMA center can help if you aren’t sure you qualify for assistance, need help completing an application, or want to check the status of your application.

The center will be set up at the church of christ on center street in Rogersville, Missouri.

Hours are tomorrow, August 9, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Monday, August 12th, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Missourians from any county may visit any recovery center.

Before visiting a recovery center, register online at disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.