FEMA is dispelling coronavirus rumors

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Here at KOLR 10, we are working to make sure you have the latest, most accurate information about the COVID-19 pandemic.

As rumors run wild in the community and on social media, we want to highlight a few points from FEMA’s coronavirus rumor control website.

One myth the site addresses is about a national lockdown.

FEMA says there is no national lockdown.

FEMA is supporting state government.

Another rumor addressed here: That people need to stockpile groceries.

That’s not true, only buy what your family needs for a week.

Remember, many families can’t buy a huge supply of groceries and it’s important to leave some on the shelf.

Another caution FEMA addresses, the government is not mailing checks to citizens right now.

If someone tells you you can get the money now they’re trying to scam you.