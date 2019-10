Mo. — FEMA has approved the state’s request to add 14 counties to the long list of those affected by flooding and storms that hit the state between late April and early July.

Those counties, including some in the Ozarks, will also be receiving reimbursement for emergency response costs and repairs.

Now a total of 82 counties have received aid from FEMA following the severe weather.

This is the biggest aid response since the great flood that struck the state back in 1993.