Feed store in Camden County catches fire

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The Southwest Camden County Fire Protection District posted on their Facebook page photos of an old feed store that caught fire.

According to the post, A team was dispatched due to a report of smoke coming from behind a post office.

The feed store was at the end of the strip in Macks Creek.

The burning building was described as a working structure fire with visible flames.

The post said that nobody was hurt and the fire was put out.

The State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating.