Fee waived for first-time test takers of HiSET

Mo. — Missouri’s high school equivalency test, the HiSET, is now free for first-time test takers.

This was made possible by the 2019 legislative session funded house bill 1606,

After your first time, the total cost to take the test is about $110.

If you’re interested in taking the HiSET, OTC offers free adult education and literacy program to help prepare for the test.

Graduates of OTC’s adult education program are eligible to take one of the college’s three-credit-hour classes for free.

Last year, OTC helped 166 students earn their high school equivalency credential.