Feds say Mount Vernon man had 14 pounds of meth shipped to house

A man was charged in federal court Thursday after authorities say he had 14 pounds of meth shipped to him at a home in Mount Vernon.

James Mangold, 42, was charged with attempted possession of large amounts of meth with intent to distribute, a Class A felony that carries a possible life sentence.

According to court documents in the case, authorities intercepted a FedEx package on April 14 that was bound for a home in Mount Vernon and opened it up to discover 14.2 pounds of meth.

Court documents say the FedEx package was addressed to a home that Mangold frequented and law enforcement believed he was the intended recipient, so undercover officers set up a controlled delivery.

According to court documents, authorities set up surveillance, delivered the package to Mangold at 9:24 a.m. on April 14, watched Mangold take the package inside and then arrested him at 9:26 a.m.

