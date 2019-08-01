Federal prosecutors seek death penalty in Kansas City deaths

1  of  2
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – Federal prosecutors will seek the death penalty for two men charged in two Kansas City-area killings.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said Wednesday the decision involves 30-year-old Shawn Burkhalter, of Kansas City, and 25-year-old Joshua Nesbitt, of Crowder, Mississippi.

The announcement comes after the U.S. Justice Department announced last week that it would resume executing federal death row inmates.

Both face several charges, including using a firearm to commit murder and murdering a potential witness.

The men are accused of killing Anthony Dwayne Johnson and Danny Lamont Dean in 2015 while trying to steal drugs they intended to sell.

Prosecutors also allege Burkhalter and Nesbitt planned to kill or threaten Johnson to stop him from testifying in court or talking to law enforcement.

A superseding indictment on Tuesday contained additional charges against the two men.

