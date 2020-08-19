Federal lawsuit against Fayetteville School District, filed by former superintendent

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A former Fayetteville Schools Superintendent filed a federal lawsuit against his former employer on Tuesday, August 18, according to court documents.

In the lawsuit, Matthew Wendt accuses the Fayetteville School District of “breach of contract” by the Board of Directors.

Wendt was terminated in June 2018 over sexual harassment allegations involving a “short-lived, consensual relationship with a subordinate female employee,” the court document states.

Several examples are cited in the 28-page court document by Wendt’s attorneys, Story Law Firm, regarding the breach. Such as, the Board failed to follow proper investigative procedures with adequate privacy protections, and the Board Policy (4180) makes no mention of fraternization as an element of sexual harassment. The lawsuit states that the woman, Ms. Newman, “abandoned her grievance” by “not prosecuting her claims to the School Board during the June 18, 2018 meeting.” In essence, Newman did not follow district policy prior to Wendt’s termination. This, in turn, triggered a breach of contract, according to the filing.

The lawsuit states on graph 74, “the Board, acting out of confusion over the issue of grievance procedures involving a school superintendent since superintendents themselves act as arbiters of the grievance procedures, denied Plaintiff any meaningful procedural rights.” US District Court Western District of Arkansas, Complaint for Breach of Contract

The lawsuit makes a demand for damages of nearly $930,000, which is the amount Wendt was owed on his contract.

FAYETTEVILLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS STATEMENT ON WENDT LAWSUIT