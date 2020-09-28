Federal jury to consider case against New Hampshire man accused of threatening Missouri man

(N.H.) – A federal jury will reconvene on Sept. 28 to consider the case against a New Hampshire man accused of threatening to rape the wife of a Missouri man.

Authorities say Christopher Cantwell used a messaging app to tell the Missouri man that he would rape his wife if he didn’t reveal information on the leader of a white supremacist group, of which the Missouri man was a member.

Prosecutors also claim Cantwell threatened to report the Missouri man to the state for drug use and racist views.

Cantwell’s attorney says his client used language that was “obscene” and “over the top” but it did not rise to the level of an actual threat.