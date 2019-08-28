State speaker of the house speaks out on federal judge blocking parts of eight-week abortion ban

Mo. — A federal judge blocked parts of Missouri’s eight-week abortion ban that was supposed to go into law tomorrow.

The restrictions made will not go into effect when the abortion ban goes into law.

The law bans abortions at or after eight weeks of pregnancy. It includes exceptions for medical emergencies but does not include provisions for rape or incest. It’s called HB 126 and was passed by the Missouri legislature on the last day of the 2019 regular session.

Planned Parenthood, the ACLU of Missouri and a group of lawyers that successfully fought for gay marriage rights all challenged the state last month on whether the law is constitutional.

Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield), Speaker of the Missouri House of Representatives, says they are trying to do what is fair and just.

“I am also abundantly aware that there are people on the other side of the aisle that strongly disagree with this legislation,” said Haahr. “That is what our legislative process is for, is to try to find that position that we believe is best for the state and citizens of Missouri.”

The ruling came down just as the law was supposed to go into effect tomorrow, August 28.

In the judge’s ruling, he said Planned Parenthood and the ACLU will likely succeed in the lawsuit. But it’s important to note that the ruling does not mean the law won’t go into effect entirely.

“It just stayed the law, that it cannot go into effect. It didn’t get rid of it. It did not overturn the law.” Said Dr. Dan Ponder, a political science professor at Drury University.

Part of the law will go into effect tomorrow that’s the restriction on seeking an abortion based on race, sex or the potential for Down Syndrome.