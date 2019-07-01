Feces-born swimming pool parasite – the numbers are up

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says cases of cryptosporidium, a fecal parasite thriving in swimming pools, has risen by 13% compared to last year.

According to the CDC, cryptosporidium, or crypto, can be introduced into a person’s system when swimming and swallowing contaminated water.

Crypto can survive in a pool that has the correct level of chlorine for seven days. The Water Quality and Health Council recently released a survey that shows half of American use swimming pools as communal bathtubs.

Kendra Findley of the Springfield-Greene County Health Department said to avoid visiting public water sources when ill.

Findley said this means even if you aren’t actively experiencing diarrheal conditions. She encouraged visiting your healthcare provider if you experience any gastro-issues lasting longer than a couple of days.