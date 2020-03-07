FEC reviews father’s funds funneled to Kansas Rep. Watkins

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Federal Election Commission is examining now-refunded campaign contributions that Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins’ father funneled through the freshman Republican congressman’s sisters and others during the 2018 campaign.

The Kansas City Star reports that Topeka physician Steven Watkins Sr. confirmed Friday that the FEC is looking into thousands of dollars he steered into his son’s campaign through other donors, including his daughters and a home builder.

The congressman has been under investigation by local officials over whether he violated state election laws for previously listing a UPS Inc. store as his residence.

He’s facing a GOP primary challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.