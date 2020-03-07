FEC reviews father’s funds funneled to Kansas Rep. Watkins

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

The United States Congress sign with USA flag background

Courtesy: gettyimages

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Federal Election Commission is examining now-refunded campaign contributions that Kansas Rep. Steve Watkins’ father funneled through the freshman Republican congressman’s sisters and others during the 2018 campaign.

The Kansas City Star reports that Topeka physician Steven Watkins Sr. confirmed Friday that the FEC is looking into thousands of dollars he steered into his son’s campaign through other donors, including his daughters and a home builder.

The congressman has been under investigation by local officials over whether he violated state election laws for previously listing a UPS Inc. store as his residence.

He’s facing a GOP primary challenge from State Treasurer Jake LaTurner.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Ozarks Politics

More Ozarks Politics

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Election

More Election

Trending Stories

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now