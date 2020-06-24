Fears of second wave of COVID-19 grows as states reopen

Mo. — Dozens of states are now reporting a major surge in COVID-19 cases since reopening their economies and fears of a “Second Wave” are growing.

In the United States, there are more than 2.3 million confirmed cases of the virus, and the number is quickly rising with 29 states reporting major increases.

President Trump has repeatedly claimed the surge is due to an increase in testing, but public health officials say they’re looking at other factors as well.

Despite the uptick, there are just a handful of governors tightening social distancing on a statewide level.

In Texas, Governor Abbott acknowledged the recent spike was “unacceptable” but did not announce any new measures to stop the spread.

Now, local officials in a number of states, including some tourist hotspots, are implementing their own rules.

The reopenings are moving forward in almost every state.

New York City is entering phase two this week with up to 300,000 workers back on the job, but some business owners say the damage is already done and may not have the resources to weather this storm.