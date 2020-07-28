FDA recalls bagged salad after over 600 people in 11 states reported sick

U.S. – The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating a multistate outbreak of Cyclospora infections that are potentially linked to salad products that were made by Fresh Express.

The FDA recalled, “Fresh Express recalled products containing either iceberg lettuce, red cabbage or carrots and displaying the product code Z178, or a lower number. The “Best by” date on the products run through July 14, 2020. The product code is located in the upper right-hand corner of the front of each package.”

The bagged salad is being recalled in several states including Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Virginia, Vermont, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

As of July 22, 2020, CDC is reporting a total of 641 cases across 11 states.

This brand is sold at Aldi, Giant Eagle, Hy-Vee, Jewel-Osco Signature Farms, Shoprite Wholesome Pantry, and Walmart Marketside.

Consumers with the product are being advised to not eat, sell, or serve the bagged salad.

The FDA is working to determine the cause and source of the outbreak.