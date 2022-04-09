A request for renewed interest in a Springfield mystery came from FBI’s Most Wanted this week.

You may remember the Springfield Art Museum’s exhibit of the Campbell’s Soup collection by Andy Warhol.

On April 7th, 2016, seven of the ten valuable screen prints were stolen from the building.

Six years, and few leads later, the Federal Bureau of Investigation is again asking anyone with information to come forward.

The FBI posted this week it’s continuing to seek information about the theft.

“It is believed the theft occurred sometime during the early morning hours on April 7, 2016, at which time 7 of the 10 Andy Warhol prints on permanent display at the museum were taken,” the post stated.

The Campbell’s Soup collection had been on display at the Springfield Art Museum since 1985.

The FBI says the prints are valued at approximately $500,000.

Anyone with information that may lead to the location of this stolen artwork should contact the FBI Springfield Office directly at 417-882-3303 or the Springfield Police Department TIPS line at 417- 869-TIPS.

Additionally, the FBI says individuals may contact their local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.