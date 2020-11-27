FBI offering $5,000 for information regarding 2 children from Kansas City missing since Nov. 9

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say that the FBI is adding $5,000 for any information regarding the whereabouts of two children from Kansas City that have not been seen for over two weeks.

Police say 7-year-old Avontay Reed and 4-year-old Kelvontae Cooper are in Children’s Division custody and were placed with their maternal aunt due to their mother’s mental health and drug abuse.

Their mother Mattina Marshall took the children from their aunt’s house on Nov. 9. Police say the mother was located Tuesday, but the children were not with her.

Marshall has been charged in Jackson County court for two counts of first-degree kidnapping and is currently being held in the Platte County jail.

According to court documents, detectives on Tuesday applied and were granted a search warrant for Marshall’s phone records. The phone was located at a Motel 6 in St. Joseph. She was then located by St. Joseph Police who stated the children were not in the room. Marshall stated the children were with their father. Motel staff also stated they did not see Marshall with the children.

Police tell FOX4 an Amber Alert was not originally issued for the children because it did not meet the criteria.

Detectives say there is no active search scene as they have already searched all the places they can think of.

Anvontay was last seen wearing a black coat, gray shirt, blue jeans with black shoes. Kelvontae was last seen wearing a black coat, white shirt with red and black writing, blue jeans and brown shoes.

They just want to talk to anyone who has seen the children. Anyone with information are asked to call 911 or the Juvenile Section at 816-234-5150.