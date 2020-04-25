FBI investigates fire that damaged Missouri Islamic center

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) – The FBI is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of anyone connected to a fire that badly damaged an Islamic center in southeast Missouri.

Special Agent in Charge of the St. Louis Division Richard Quinn announced the award Friday night. Fire broke out early Friday at the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

About 12 to 15 people were evacuated and escaped injury.

Fire Chief Travis Hollis said damage to the building was extensive.

The Missouri chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations urged law enforcement to investigate a possible bias motive.

