Fayetteville soon to have new entertainment district downtown

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — Fayetteville, Arkansas continues to work on a new entertainment district downtown.

City council members had a first reading on proposed boundaries last night.

In those boundaries, people would be allowed to have alcohol throughout the district but only in certain circumstances.

The city’s director of development-services Garner Stoll said alcohol would still be restricted to closed streets during special events and sidewalk cafes.

He says this proposal would help bring more people to town.

“It’s a little more comfortable to be able to walk with your fellow festival attendees in public spaces rather than have to be confined to a fenced-in area.”

Stoll said this could cover events such as First Friday, The Christmas Celebration, or a special event like Bikes, Blues and Barbecue.