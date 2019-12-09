Fayetteville officer graduated and played football at SBU

BOLIVAR, Mo- The Southwest Baptist University is mourning the death of Fayetteville Police Officer Stephen Carr.

Carr graduated from SBU in 2015.

“While I did not know Stephen, I am grieved by the loss of a Bearcat, especially so unexpectedly,” said SBU President Dr. Eric A. Turner. “The SBU family is united in prayer for Stephen’s family during this difficult time.”

According to a press release, Carr graduated in May 2015 with a degree in Economics/Finance. After graduation, he initially went to work for Sam’s Club as a buyer, according to his academic advisor, Dr. Troy Bethards, Dean of the Robert W. Plaster College of Business and Computer Science.

“Stephen was a sharp student and very engaged in his academic experience,” Bethards said. “He took his academics as seriously as his time in football. Whatever he pursued, he was dedicated and did to the best of his ability. We are praying for his family as they grieve Stephen’s passing.”

Carr also played on SBU’s football team from 2011 to 2014. He was an offensive lineman for two seasons and student-coach for two seasons.

“Stephen came in as a highly recruited offensive lineman not just because of his ability, but because of his integrity and character,” SBU Head Football Coach Robert Clardy said. “He faced adversity with injuries in his first couple of years, which sidelined him as a player and led him to coach. He was a wonderful young man who worked hard to impact others on our campus and in our community.”

MORE INFO:





