Fayetteville honors fallen Officer Stephen Carr

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. – Mourners gathered at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas for the funeral of fallen Officer Stephen Carr.

Carr was a police officer with the Fayetteville Police Department.

He was shot and killed Saturday night while sitting in his patrol car at the police station.

The suspect was shot and killed by other officers.

Carr spent his college days in the Ozarks, attending Southwest Baptist University and playing football for the program there, graduating in 2015.

He served with the department in Fayetteville for more than 2.5 years.

There were several speakers at Carr’s funeral today including Gov. Asa Hutchinson who shared a few words, as well as Carr’s uncle Brian Carr.

“We didn’t get into town in time to seen that candlelight vigil that was held downtown, but as we’re flying in we passed over that,” Brian said. “And we could see it out the plane window. It’s clear to me that this Fayetteville community is never gonna allow a lunatic with a gun and a senseless tragedy to define who you are. You are so much better than that. It’s unbelievable.”

As a final goodbye, Fayetteville dispatch announced a final call for officer Stephen Carr.