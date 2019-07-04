Fayetteville fireworks stand to help students fund mission trips

FAYETTEVILLE, Ar. — A fireworks stand is helping students raise money for a good cause.

The stand at the Lokomotion Family Fun Park in Fayetteville is run by the Chi Alpha Campus Ministries.

The group will use all profits to help students fund mission trips.

“We get to go and be a part of the service that they hand in the check,” Jordan Overton from Chi Alpha Campus Ministries said. “And it just, coming from a missionary, you understand how big of a blessing that is. And so, to be able to do that and have our students see that and be a part of that is a big thing for us.”

The fireworks stand started three years ago and the ministry plans to do it every year for as long as it can.