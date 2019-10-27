Father accidentally kills son after mistaking him for an intruder

CLARK COUNTY, Ar. — A tragic case of mistaken identity this week in Arkadelphia, Arkansas.

The Clark County Sheriffs Department says a father accidentally shot his son after he thought someone was trying to break in.

The sheriff says it was an accident and it’s very tragic that something like this happened.

“This is a tragedy all the way around,” Clark County Sheriff Jason Watson said. “This was a pure accident and the father is definitely suffering, as would anyone who is involved in something like this. There have been no issues whatsoever between this family.”

Just after 4:00 Wednesday morning, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a shooting at a home on Red Hill Road.

When officers arrived they found 45-year-old Scott Copeland suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital.

The sheriff’s office says 85-year-old Curtis Copeland – the father of Scott Copeland — fired the fatal shot after he believed someone was attempting to break in.

Scott was attempting to enter his father’s house when Mr. Copeland opened the door, he and Scott were face-to-face and the firearm accidentally discharged.

Scott died at the hospital.